Watch Rutgers basketball commit Lathan Sommerville hits the gym, shows his growing game

Lathan Sommerville had a recent gym session where the Rutgers basketball commit showed not just his athleticism but the emerging nuances of his game.

Ranked a four-star by ESPN and Rivals (where he is the No. 105 recruit in the nation), Sommerville arrives at Rutgers this summer with the potential to be an impact player and a multi-year starter in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-10 center from Richwoods High School (Peoria, Illinois) showed the ability to run the court and has a growing outside game that is impressive.

Combine that with being strong in the post as well as being a good rebounder and a shot-blocking threat and Sommerville’s skill set projects very well to the next level.

But it is the fluidity of motion that really stands out in Sommerville’s game. Watch the way Sommerville moves in these highlights.

It is clear that he has put in significant time into his footwork and increasing his agility this offseason:

And this one:

Sommerville comes in as part of a strong Rutgers basketball recruiting class that features five-star forward Ace Bailey and five-star guard Dylan Harper.

The duo will be together this weekend at an autograph signing in Parsippany as part of the Morris County Card Show:

Photo credit: Morris County Card Show.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire