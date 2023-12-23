Watch: Rutgers basketball commit Dylan Harper goes off for 38 points

Dylan Harper is every bit of a five-star recruit, the Rutgers basketball commit absolutely going off on Friday at the City of Palms Classic.

The five-star guard scored 38 points for Don Bosco Prep in a 79-74 win over Columbus (Miami, Florida). Through the first four games of the season for Don Bosco (3-1), Harper is averaging 22.0 points per game.

It is an impressive start for Harper, who committed to Rutgers basketball in early December during a ceremony at the Fanatics headquarters in New York City. Harper signed an endorsement deal with Fanatics at the same event where he committed to Rutgers.

Harper is a consensus top-three player in the nation and as well as being a consensus five-star. At the City of Palms Classic (Ft. Myers, Florida), he is showing range and the ability to create his own shot.

Dylan Harper just went off for 38 & 6 in a HUGE win over Columbus!😱🔥 #COP50 #MyFortMyers pic.twitter.com/12rrhDUtZS — City of Palms Classic (@CityOfPalmsBKB) December 22, 2023

He committed to Rutgers from a final five that included Duke, Auburn, Kansas, and Indiana.

His performances are pacing a solid start to the season by Don Bosco. Their lone loss of the season came on Thursday when they dropped a 58-55 game to Long Island Lutheran.

