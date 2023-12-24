Watch: Rutgers basketball commit Airious ‘Ace’ Bailey was unstoppable at the City of Palms Basketball Classic

At what was a star-studded and deep field of talent at this week’s City of Palms Basketball Classic, there may not have been a single more dominant performance than that of Airious ‘Ace’ Bailey. The forward, a Rutgers basketball commit, was simply unstoppable on Saturday night.

Bailey finished his third game of the tournament with 38 points and 17 rebounds as McEachern (Powder Springs) took a 78-71 win over North Mecklenburg (Huntersville, North Carolina) in their final game of the holiday tournament.

The five-star forward is a consensus top-three player in the nation. He had a very strong tournament, including 24 points in the opener against Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey).

In that game, he played against friend and future Rutgers basketball teammate Dylan Harper.

Ace Bailey goes off for 32 & 17 in a win in his final game!🔥 He is officially the 7th all time leading scorer in a single tournament.🙌🌴 @AiriousBailey @McEACHERNBBALL #COP50 #MyFortMyers pic.twitter.com/RXnFzZFHfA — City of Palms Classic (@CityOfPalmsBKB) December 23, 2023

The City of Palms Classic, celebrating its 50th year as a holiday basketball tournament, is held annually in Ft. Myers, Florida. It is one of the nation’s top high school basketball tournaments.

Harper was outstanding as well in the tournament’s final game, putting up 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Don Bosco beat IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) 96-92.

Dylan Harper does it again!😱 Don Bosco Prep wins an overtime thriller in their final game here behind a monster performance from Dylan Harper.👏⭐️ #COP50 #MyFortMyers pic.twitter.com/IHOlUDbuqo — City of Palms Classic (@CityOfPalmsBKB) December 23, 2023

Harper is a fellow five-star who committed to Rutgers two weeks ago.

