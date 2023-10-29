WATCH: Russell Wilson throws TD pass to Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter/X page:
After review, that's a TD!
📺: CBS | @jerryjeudy pic.twitter.com/U3gkGFgWIH
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 29, 2023
The score was set up by a turnover followed by Wilson’s 39-yard pass to Jeudy.
JERRY. JEUDY. 😤
📺: CBS | @jerryjeudy
pic.twitter.com/iE7bhVrs0n
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 29, 2023
Earlier in the first quarter, running back Javonte Williams scored his first touchdown of the season.
First TD since his injury. 👏
Welcome back, @javontewill33!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/u9mLwWb9w7
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 29, 2023
At the time of publication, the Broncos are leading the Chiefs 14-3 midway through the second quarter.