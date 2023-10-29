WATCH: Russell Wilson throws TD pass to Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter/X page:

The score was set up by a turnover followed by Wilson’s 39-yard pass to Jeudy.

Earlier in the first quarter, running back Javonte Williams scored his first touchdown of the season.

First TD since his injury. 👏 Welcome back, @javontewill33! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/u9mLwWb9w7 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 29, 2023

At the time of publication, the Broncos are leading the Chiefs 14-3 midway through the second quarter.

