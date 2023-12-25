WATCH: Russell Wilson throws TD pass to Brandon Johnson
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Johnson in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the Broncos’ official Twitter/X page:
After a successful two-point conversion, the Broncos and Patriots are now tied 23-23 late in the fourth quarter.