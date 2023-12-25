WATCH: Russell Wilson throws TD pass to Lucas Krull
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Lucas Krull in the fourth quarter of a Christmas Eve showdown with the New England Patriots on Sunday night.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter/X page:
Denver then converted a two-point attempt when Wilson threw a two-yard screen to wide receiver Brandon Johnson, making it 23-15.