WATCH: Russell Wilson throws TD pass to Lucas Krull

Jon Heath

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Lucas Krull in the fourth quarter of a Christmas Eve showdown with the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter/X page:

Denver then converted a two-point attempt when Wilson threw a two-yard screen to wide receiver Brandon Johnson, making it 23-15.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire