WATCH: Russell Wilson throws 66-yard TD pass to Marlon Mack

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to running back Marlon Mack in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:

66 YARDS TO THE 🏡! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/0CfeWUO10a — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2022

Following the score, the Broncos are now trailing the Chiefs 27-21. Denver has scored 21 unanswered points after falling behind 27-0 early.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire