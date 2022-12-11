WATCH: Russell Wilson throws 66-yard TD pass to Marlon Mack

Jon Heath

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to running back Marlon Mack in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:

Following the score, the Broncos are now trailing the Chiefs 27-21. Denver has scored 21 unanswered points after falling behind 27-0 early.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

