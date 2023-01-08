WATCH: Russell Wilson throws 57-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson scrambled and then launched a 57-yard pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The deep throw set up Denver at L.A.’s three-yard line. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.
JERRY. JEUDY.
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/s6sV4BFsRT
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
On the next play, Wilson threw a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Tomlinson to tie the game 17-17 going into halftime.
All tied up!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/ybMF8300Jg
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
The Broncos will get the ball to begin the third quarter.
