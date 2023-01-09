WATCH: Russell Wilson throws 20-yard TD to Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the Broncos’ official Twitter page:

Denver now leads the Chargers 31-20 in the fourth quarter.

