WATCH: Russell Wilson throws 18-yard TD pass to Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.
Touchdown, @jerryjeudy. 🙌
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/CbjokCJp8q
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2022
At the time of this writing, Denver is trailing Kansas City 27-7.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts