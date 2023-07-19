WATCH: Russell Wilson, other Broncos work out at Folsom Field

As documented by a Well Off Media YouTube video, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and some teammates visited Boulder earlier this week for a workout at CU’s Folsom Field.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and tight ends Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz were also spotted in the video. Plus, according to Broncos Wire, running back Javonte Williams was on campus working out as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Wilson’s personal coach Jake Heaps, who was recently banned from the Broncos’ team facilities by new head coach Sean Payton, was at Folsom, too.

The Broncos begin training camp practices on July 28.

Check out the full video below, which includes a short interaction between Wilson and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders:

Wilson later thanked Buffs head coach Deion Sanders for letting him sling it at Folsom:

