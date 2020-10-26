WATCH: Russell Wilson finds Tyler Lockett for Seahawks 1st score

Liz Mathews


The Seattle Seahawks are in the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals Week 7 in primetime for “Sunday Night Football.”

Seattle got the ball to start and three quick minutes later, quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Tyler Lockett for three yards and the Seahawks first touchdown of the night.

The scoring drive went six plays for 75 yards in 3:01.

Seahawks lead the Cardinals 7-0 with just under nine minutes to go in the first quarter.

