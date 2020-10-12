WATCH: Russell Wilson finds DK Metcalf for the score and the lead

The Seattle Seahawks were trailing the Minnesota Vikings miserably entering the second half Sunday night, shutout to the tune of 13-0.

It wasn’t until quarterback Russell Wilson connected with tight end Will Dissly then wide receiver DK Metcalf that Seattle was able to notch its first lead of the day.

Wilson found Dissly first, then it was Metcalf’s time to shine. Wilson and the Seahawks struck quickly on their second scoring drive which resulted in a 13-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf.

With the extra point, Seattle took the 14-13 edge over the Vikings midway through the third quarter.

Here’s a look at the go-ahead play.





