Watch: Russell Wilson finds DK Metcalf with gorgeous long ball
The Seattle Seahawks got off to a sluggish start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Russell Wilson seemed a tad off but that didn’t last into the second quarter.
Watch as Wilson connects with DK Metcalf for a 52-yard pass. Darius Slay played the Seahawks’ wideout well but it wasn’t enough.
Russ can LAUNCH it. 🎯 @DangeRussWilson @dkm14 #Seahawks
📺: #SEAvsPHI on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/zmAJGTFGBG pic.twitter.com/Jk5MByMBHh
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2020
Wilson then found David Moore on the fade for the first TD of the game.
Perfect throw from @DangeRussWilson. Touchdown, #Seahawks
📺: #SEAvsPHI on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/zmAJGTFGBG pic.twitter.com/6c1MOi3IlF
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2020