Watch Russell Westbrook say 'game over' just before Kings' game-winner

That message might need to be relayed to Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, as he assumed he had just won his team the game after driving and finishing over Kings center Richaun Holmes with only one second remaining Monday night in Houston.

Buddy Hield had just hit a miraculous 3-pointer on the previous possession to tie the score, and Westbrook assumed there was nothing the Kings could do to win the game in one second after his layup.

Russ was saying "game over" just before Belly's game-winning shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/zvFtp7uMLn — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 10, 2019

Suffice it to say, the former NBA MVP was incorrect.

Nemanja Bjelica sent the Kings home with another road win, and stunned the Rockets with this DEEP buzzer-beater.

So much for Clutch City.

