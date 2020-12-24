WATCH: Russell Westbrook drops Ben Simmons to the floor on step-back jumper

WATCH: Westbrook drops Ben Simmons on step-back jumper originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Russell Westbrook might be wearing a new jersey, but the nine-time NBA All-Star is a veteran at making defenders look silly.

In the third quarter of Washington's opener against the Sixers, Westbrook dropped his first defender of the season.

With Philadelphia star Ben Simmons guarding him, Westbrook began to drive to his left before halting. Westbrook's step-back sent Simmons to the floor, as the Wizards point guard then hit the wide-open elbow jumper.

After making the bucket, Westbrook began to strut the other direction, breaking out the finger gun celebration.

Westbrook, who was traded to Washington this offseason in exchange for John Wall and a protected first-round pick, is fitting in quite well with his new team. In his Wizards debut, Westbrook notched a triple-double before the third quarter ended.