WATCH: Russell Westbrook booed by Lakers fans at home against Knicks

The Russell Westbrook experience took another loop on the rollercoaster for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks on prime-time, the Lakers got off to an incredibly slow start. The offense couldn’t generate any space against New York’s defense while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle got whatever they wanted on offense.

Westbrook didn’t help the cause.

Down 58-39 with about five minutes remaining in the second quarter, the 2017 NBA MVP flowed into a side pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson played drop coverage, daring Westbrook to shoot. Westbrook did, and his patented bank shot clanked off the left side of the backboard.

The Lakers fans in L.A. booed him as he got back on defense (h/t: Rob Perez on Twitter):

Westbrook shanks another banker, now getting booed by home crowd. pic.twitter.com/4XishaS3c9 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 6, 2022

Westbrook finished the half with a 1-of-7 clip overall and a minus-24 rating, a game-low. This wasn’t the first bank shot attempt Westbrook missed by a lot, but fans are clearly getting frustrated by his poor play and effort.

List