Watch: Russell Knox 5-putts first hole of The Players Championship

Russell Knox began The Players Championship, facing a 33-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 first.

He exited with a triple-bogey 7.

Knox knocked his first putt 5 feet past the hole. He then lipped out his par putt. Lipped out a 2-footer for bogey. Lipped out a 3-footer for double. Made a 2-footer for triple.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can watch the carnage here.