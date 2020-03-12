Watch: Russell Knox 5-putts first hole of The Players Championship
Russell Knox began The Players Championship, facing a 33-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 first.
He exited with a triple-bogey 7.
Knox knocked his first putt 5 feet past the hole. He then lipped out his par putt. Lipped out a 2-footer for bogey. Lipped out a 3-footer for double. Made a 2-footer for triple.
You can watch the carnage here.
A tough way to start the tournament.
Russell Knox recorded a five-putt on his first hole of @THEPLAYERSChamp. pic.twitter.com/ErvGbI0oIf
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2020