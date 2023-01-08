WATCH: Russell Gage makes leaping, juggling TD catch vs. his former team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reclaimed the lead Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and they didn’t even need Tom Brady this time.

After veteran backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Brady at quarterback late in the second quarter, he finished off his first drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Russell Gage.

Gage made a leaping, juggling catch for the score, beating the Falcons’ best cornerback, A.J. Terrell.

It’s got to be sweet for Gage, who signed with the Bucs in free agency after spending the first four years of his NFL career in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire