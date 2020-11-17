Watch: What run of Walter Payton’s is his son’s favorite?
Walter Payton carried the ball 3,838 times for the Chicago Bears. Some were more spectacular than others. However, his son, Jarrett Payton, tweeted Monday that one stuck out more than any other.
As the Chicago Bears got ready to play host to the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football,” Jarrett Payton shared his favorite run from his dad’s playing days.
Hard to argue with this amazing effort.
My pops had some monster games vs the #Vikings. This could be my fav run of his because it embodies what his game was all about. Sweetness mixed with toughness and determination. #Bears #MINvsCHI #MNF @walterpayton pic.twitter.com/0RoYRdel6t
— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) November 17, 2020