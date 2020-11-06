Watch: Rules official knocks ball out of tree with shoe – on first try

Any NFL teams need a quarterback?

During Friday’s opening round of the PGA Tour Champions finale, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, rules official Brian Claar showed off his arm accuracy in helping Billy Andrade identify his ball.

Confused? Let us explain: Andrade’s tee ball on Phoenix Country Club’s par-5 seventh hole ended up stuck in a tree. Needing to identify his ball to avoid a lost ball, Andrade struggled to do so from the ground. However, Claar, the PGA Tour Champions’ VP of rules for competition and administration, was given a black shoe in hopes of disolodging the ball from the branches.

It took Claar just one throw.

“In college we threw a lot of stuff to retrieve clubs that were thrown into trees,” Claar said. “I’ve thrown a rake once, but that was the first shoe.”

Andrade was able to identify the ball and took an unplayable. He went on to bogey the hole.