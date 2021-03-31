WATCH: Rui Hachimura hits buzzer-beater to close out strong half vs. Hornets

WATCH: Rui hits buzzer-beater to close out strong half vs. CHA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Down 11 points with four seconds to go in the first half Tuesday night, Russell Westbrook drove and dished to an open Rui Hachimura behind the 3-point line.

Hachimura knocked it down to cut the deficit to eight entering the break and put an exclamation point on a strong half for the second-year forward.

Hachimura ended the half with 16 points and three rebounds on 6-of-10 shooting, leading the way for the Wizards alongside Russell Westbrook.

Hachimura's been on a bit of a roll lately, scoring 26 points the night before against Indiana in a big Washington win without Bradley Beal. Since the All-Star break, Hachimura was averaging 17.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game on 52.3% shooting and 39.4% from three.