Watch Rui Hachimura dunk all over Ersan Ilyasova (VIDEO)

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is underway in China, and the first round games have been exciting. Australia started off strong with a win over Canada, and Team USA beat the Czech Republic by 21 points.

NBA players are abound in this tournament, and as such we are lucky to get some great highlights in the dog days of summer that are top quality. Sunday morning came with an offering from Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura over another NBA player that was better than that first sip of coffee.

With 45 seconds to go in the second quarter against Turkey on Sunday, Hachimura threw down a dunk off a steal over Ersan Ilyasova that was pretty dang powerful.

Via Twitter:

Rui Hachimura ended NBA veteran Ersan Ilyasova at the FIBA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/SufIt0wQX4 — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) September 1, 2019





Hachimura raised quite a few eyebrows when the Wizards took him at No. 9 overall. The World Cup doesn’t necessarily have a direct correlation to how players will play in the NBA, but it is an elevated talent pool over the college ranks and even Summer League.

Japan lost by 19 to Turkey in this game, and Ilyasova finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a leading effort. Still, Hachimura’s dunk was pretty sweet, and Wizards fans are tentatively hoping he starts to round into shape. Washington could use all the talent they can get.