How to watch the Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more

The 2024 Triple Crown season was exceptionally thrilling. Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a gripping photo finish, 88-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas made history as the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race with his Preakness triumph, and Dornoch pulled off a major upset by winning the first Belmont Stakes contested at Saratoga Race Course. But the excitement is just beginning! NBC and Peacock have got you covered with a journey across the pond into one of the most prestigious events in Great Britain—the 2024 Royal Ascot.

The five-day event begins on Tuesday, June 18, and runs through Saturday, June 22 at Ascot Racecourse, located in the county of Berkshire, England. See below for the full schedule as well as additional information on how to live stream the 2024 Royal Ascot.

How do I watch the 2024 Royal Ascot?

*All times are listed as ET



Tuesday, June 18 at 8:30 AM on Peacock

Wednesday, June 19 at 8:30 AM on Peacock

Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 AM on Peacock

Friday, June 21 at 8:30 AM on Peacock

Saturday, June 22 at 9:00 AM on NBC and Peacock

What is the Royal Ascot?

The Royal Ascot is an annual horse racing meet that features 35 races, including eight at the world championship “Group One” level (G1).

Royal Ascot 1983

The Royal Ascot is historically popular for its close ties to the British Royal family. Traverse just six miles north of the course and you will find Windsor Castle, the epicenter of Royal history for over 1,000 years. This year’s Royal Meeting will be the second under the reign of King Charles III.

Where is the 2024 Royal Ascot?

The 2024 Royal Ascot will take place at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England approximately 30 miles from London.

What do you wear to the 2024 Royal Ascot?

Guests are expected to dress elegantly for this prestigious event. Click here for the 2024 Royal Ascot Dress Code and Lookbook.

How do I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Relive some of the exciting moments from the 2024 Triple Crown season:

2024 Preakness Stakes:

2024 Kentucky Derby: