How to watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft: Time, TV and streaming info
After months of speculation and rumors, the first round of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off tonight with the Carolina Panthers on the clock at No. 1 overall.
The first round kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the Washington Commanders hold the No. 16 overall pick. Overall, Washington holds eight selections in the 2023 draft.
Four teams have two selections on night one, and there are only 31 selections in this year’s first round. The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of their first-round pick after they were accused of tampering.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.
2023 NFL draft schedule
The NFL Network 2023 NFL Draft stage at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Location
Apr 26, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; General view of the 2023 NFL Draft stage at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The 2023 NFL draft will be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Dallas, Philadelphia, Nashville, Cleveland and Las Vegas have previously hosted the NFL draft.
TV, streaming info
Signage promoting the NFL Draft at the Kansas City International Airport. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
TV
NFL Network
ABC
ESPN
Streaming
fuboTV: (try it for free)
First-round order
The 2023 NFL Draft logo on the main stage at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI)
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
9. Chicago Bears (from CAR)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)
15. New York Jets (from GB)
16. Washington Commanders
18. Detroit Lions
20. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF)
30. Philadelphia Eagles