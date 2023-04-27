How to watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft: Time, TV and streaming info

After months of speculation and rumors, the first round of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off tonight with the Carolina Panthers on the clock at No. 1 overall.

The first round kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the Washington Commanders hold the No. 16 overall pick. Overall, Washington holds eight selections in the 2023 draft.

Four teams have two selections on night one, and there are only 31 selections in this year’s first round. The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of their first-round pick after they were accused of tampering.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.

2023 NFL draft schedule

Round 1 : Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3 : Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Location

The 2023 NFL draft will be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Dallas, Philadelphia, Nashville, Cleveland and Las Vegas have previously hosted the NFL draft.

TV, streaming info

TV

NFL Network

ABC

ESPN

Streaming

First-round order

