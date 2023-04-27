How to watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft: Time, TV channel and streaming info

After months of studying prospects and preparing big boards, teams will finally get to make their picks in the first round tonight. The 2023 NFL draft has arrived and will be held in beautiful Kansas City, with the fun beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have a first-round pick (again), but they’re on the fringe of Round 1 with the 36th overall pick, so there’s always a chance they could trade up tonight. If they do, it would be the first time they make a first-round pick since 2016 when they selected Jared Goff.

As one of the best days of the year, fans of every team should tune in to see which 31 prospects are drafted into the NFL tonight. Here’s everything you need to know.

2023 NFL draft schedule

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Draft location

The draft this year happens to be held in the city of the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City. The festivities will take place at the iconic Union Station, a spectacular outdoor setup for fans in attendance.

TV and streaming info

Television coverage

ABC

ESPN

NFL Network

Streaming info

First-round order

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from CAR)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets (from GB)

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

(Dolphins’ 1st-round pick was forfeited)

