How to watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft: Time, TV channel and streaming info
After months of studying prospects and preparing big boards, teams will finally get to make their picks in the first round tonight. The 2023 NFL draft has arrived and will be held in beautiful Kansas City, with the fun beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
The Los Angeles Rams don’t have a first-round pick (again), but they’re on the fringe of Round 1 with the 36th overall pick, so there’s always a chance they could trade up tonight. If they do, it would be the first time they make a first-round pick since 2016 when they selected Jared Goff.
As one of the best days of the year, fans of every team should tune in to see which 31 prospects are drafted into the NFL tonight. Here’s everything you need to know.
2023 NFL draft schedule
Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Draft location
The draft this year happens to be held in the city of the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City. The festivities will take place at the iconic Union Station, a spectacular outdoor setup for fans in attendance.
TV and streaming info
Television coverage
ABC
ESPN
NFL Network
Streaming info
fuboTV (try for free)
First-round order
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI)
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears (from CAR)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)
14. New England Patriots
15. New York Jets (from GB)
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
(Dolphins’ 1st-round pick was forfeited)