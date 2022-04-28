How to watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV channel and streaming info

One of the biggest days on the NFL calendar is finally here: the 2022 draft. Las Vegas will be the backdrop as the first round begins on Thursday night. With the Patriots having the 21st overall pick, this could give them a chance to make a splash in the first round.

The Patriots have needs on both sides of the football. This draft has playmakers on both sides of the football, so this could give the Patriots a chance to land an impact player. Wide receiver Chris Olave of Ohio State would be a perfect example of a playmaker. He recorded 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.

New England could also benefit from a player like Nakobe Dean. The former Georgia star racked up 72 tackles and six sacks last season, as he helped the Bulldogs to the national championship.

This draft is certainly important for the Patriots. However, there will be star power throughout the entire first round. It’s worth tuning in for, and seeing where each draft pick will fall.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch the first round of the draft.

2022 NFL draft schedule

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Draft location

The draft is being held in Las Vegas this year, at Caesar’s Forum. This marks the first time that the draft has been held in Sin City. The players will walk the stage at Caesar’s form, with other events taking place around the area.

How to watch Round 1

Television coverage

ABC

ESPN

NFL Network

Live stream

fuboTV (try for free)

Draft Order

1

1