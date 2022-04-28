How to watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV channel and streaming info

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
In this article:
One of the biggest days on the NFL calendar has finally arrived: the 2022 draft. The first round begins on Thursday night in Las Vegas, though the Los Angeles Rams won’t be participating – yet.

After trading for Matthew Stafford last offseason, the Rams are once again left without a first-round pick. They also don’t have a second-rounder as a result of the Von Miller trade last November. As disappointing as it is that the Rams won’t make a pick on Thursday night, fans will accept it after the team won a Super Bowl in February.

Even with the Rams sitting out the first round, you’ll want to tune into the fun on Thursday to see how Round 1 shakes out. Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch the first round of the draft.

2022 NFL draft schedule

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Draft location

The draft is being held in Las Vegas this year, with the main stage set up at Caesars Forum. That’s where players will walk across the stage and shake the commissioner’s hand, but there are other festivities set up along the Vegas strip, too.

How to watch Round 1

Television coverage

  • ABC

  • ESPN

  • NFL Network

Live stream

First-round order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. New York Giants (via CHI)

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

  10. New York Jets (via SEA)

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Houston Texans (via CLE)

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)

  16. New Orleans Saints (via IND through PHI)

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. Philadelphia (via NO)

  19. New Orleans (via PHI)

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Green Bay Packers (via LV)

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF through MIA)

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Detroit (via LAR)

