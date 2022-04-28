How to watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV channel and streaming info
One of the biggest days on the NFL calendar has finally arrived: the 2022 draft. The first round begins on Thursday night in Las Vegas, though the Los Angeles Rams won’t be participating – yet.
After trading for Matthew Stafford last offseason, the Rams are once again left without a first-round pick. They also don’t have a second-rounder as a result of the Von Miller trade last November. As disappointing as it is that the Rams won’t make a pick on Thursday night, fans will accept it after the team won a Super Bowl in February.
Even with the Rams sitting out the first round, you’ll want to tune into the fun on Thursday to see how Round 1 shakes out. Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch the first round of the draft.
2022 NFL draft schedule
Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Draft location
The draft is being held in Las Vegas this year, with the main stage set up at Caesars Forum. That’s where players will walk across the stage and shake the commissioner’s hand, but there are other festivities set up along the Vegas strip, too.
How to watch Round 1
Television coverage
ABC
ESPN
NFL Network
Live stream
fuboTV (try for free)
First-round order
New York Giants (via CHI)
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
New York Jets (via SEA)
Houston Texans (via CLE)
Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)
New Orleans Saints (via IND through PHI)
Philadelphia (via NO)
New Orleans (via PHI)
Green Bay Packers (via LV)
Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs (via SF through MIA)
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit (via LAR)
