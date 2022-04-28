How to watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV channel and streaming info

One of the biggest days on the NFL calendar has finally arrived: the 2022 draft. The first round begins on Thursday night in Las Vegas, though the Los Angeles Rams won’t be participating – yet.

After trading for Matthew Stafford last offseason, the Rams are once again left without a first-round pick. They also don’t have a second-rounder as a result of the Von Miller trade last November. As disappointing as it is that the Rams won’t make a pick on Thursday night, fans will accept it after the team won a Super Bowl in February.

Even with the Rams sitting out the first round, you’ll want to tune into the fun on Thursday to see how Round 1 shakes out. Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch the first round of the draft.

2022 NFL draft schedule

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Draft location

The draft is being held in Las Vegas this year, with the main stage set up at Caesars Forum. That’s where players will walk across the stage and shake the commissioner’s hand, but there are other festivities set up along the Vegas strip, too.

How to watch Round 1

Television coverage

ABC

ESPN

NFL Network

Live stream

fuboTV (try for free)

First-round order

1

1