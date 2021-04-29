How to watch Round 1 of 2021 NFL draft: Time, TV schedule and streaming info

Finally, it’s draft day.

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft is here as it will kick off on Thursday night from Cleveland, Ohio. The Los Angeles Rams won’t be participating in the first round again this year – barring a shocking and massive trade up from No. 57 – but the first round should be filled with surprises and excitement.

For football fans, this is one of the best days of the year and you’ll want to catch all the action during the first round. We’ve compiled a guide for Round 1, with every network that’s broadcasting the draft, as well as a way to stream it online.

2021 NFL draft schedule

Thursday, 8 p.m. ET: Round 1

Friday, 7 p.m. ET: Rounds 2-3

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET: Rounds 4-7

How to watch on TV and stream online

Television coverage

ABC

ESPN

NFL Network

Live stream

fuboTV (try for free)

1st-round order

1. Jacksonville Jaguars 2. New York Jets 3. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via MIA) 4. Atlanta Falcons 5. Cincinnati Bengals 6. Miami Dolphins (from PHI) 7. Detroit Lions 8. Carolina Panthers 9. Denver Broncos 10. Dallas Cowboys 11. New York Giants 12. Philadelphia Eagles (from SF via MIA) 13. Los Angeles Chargers 14. Minnesota Vikings 15. New England Patriots 16. Arizona Cardinals 17. Las Vegas Raiders 18. Miami Dolphins 19. Washington Football Team 20. Chicago Bears 21. Indianapolis Colts 22. Tennessee Titans 23. New York Jets (from SEA) 24. Pittsburgh Steelers 25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) 26. Cleveland Browns 27. Baltimore Ravens 28. New Orleans Saints 29. Green Bay Packers 30. Buffalo Bills 31. Baltimore Ravens (from KC) 32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

