WATCH: Roschon Johnson standing out at Senior Bowl practice

1
Chandler Mumme
·2 min read

Texas running back Roschon Johnson is turning heads at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

After spending the majority of his career backing up future first-round selection Bijan Robinson, Johnson is proving he is quite the pro prospect in his own right.

Johnson ran for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns in his four-year Texas career. He made the switch from quarterback to running back just weeks ahead of his freshman season and has gotten better ever since. Johnson averaged a career-high six yards per carry in the 2022 season.

Johnson has the potential to be a three-down back in the NFL. He is a physical runner his pass-catching skills should translate to the next level.

The Senior Bowl is giving Johnson a chance to showcase his skillset in front of NFL scouts without being in the shadow of Robinson. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy believes Johnson is making a strong move up many draft boards this week.

Here is a look at some of Johnson’s highlights at Senior Bowl practice this week.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories