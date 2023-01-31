WATCH: Roschon Johnson standing out at Senior Bowl practice
Texas running back Roschon Johnson is turning heads at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
After spending the majority of his career backing up future first-round selection Bijan Robinson, Johnson is proving he is quite the pro prospect in his own right.
Johnson ran for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns in his four-year Texas career. He made the switch from quarterback to running back just weeks ahead of his freshman season and has gotten better ever since. Johnson averaged a career-high six yards per carry in the 2022 season.
Johnson has the potential to be a three-down back in the NFL. He is a physical runner his pass-catching skills should translate to the next level.
The Senior Bowl is giving Johnson a chance to showcase his skillset in front of NFL scouts without being in the shadow of Robinson. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy believes Johnson is making a strong move up many draft boards this week.
Here is a look at some of Johnson’s highlights at Senior Bowl practice this week.
Roschon Johnson @TexasFootball in positional drills @seniorbowl #NFLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/SV7E2QFjbN
— Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) January 31, 2023
#Texas RB Roschon Johnson beats Carlton Martial on this one on one rep. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/NV6ySBEgeE
— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 31, 2023
Texas RB Roschon Johnson not afraid of a little contact pic.twitter.com/bBh7V01JSb
— Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) January 31, 2023
Defensive reps here. Roschon Johnson having a solid practice thus far. At 225 pounds, not many move like that. #TogetherBlue #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/kSz5V54OIH
— felix 🇵🇷 (@FootballPapi) January 31, 2023
Roschon Johnson a standout at the first day of Senior Bowl practices. Doing an interview with NFL Network. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KI6fWTe7EB
— Alex Dunlap (@AlexDunlapNFL) January 31, 2023