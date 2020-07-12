Watch: Rory Sabbatini hits his ball twice, makes birdie-3

Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel

Rory Sabbatini on Sunday at the par-4 second struck his golf ball twice and made a three.

After finding the creek right of the fairway with his tee shot, Sabbatini took a drop and played this third shot from 167 yards:

This, of course, is infinitely preferable to doing the exact same thing on a par 3. 

The holeout was part of a birdie-birdie start for Sabbatini, who is eyeing his first top-10 finish on Tour this season.

