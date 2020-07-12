Watch: Rory Sabbatini hits his ball twice, makes birdie-3

Rory Sabbatini on Sunday at the par-4 second struck his golf ball twice and made a three.

After finding the creek right of the fairway with his tee shot, Sabbatini took a drop and played this third shot from 167 yards:

💦 Shot 1: In the water.

🤜 Shot 2: Drop.

🕳️ Shot 3: In the hole.



This, of course, is infinitely preferable to doing the exact same thing on a par 3.

The holeout was part of a birdie-birdie start for Sabbatini, who is eyeing his first top-10 finish on Tour this season.