Watch: Rory Sabbatini hits his ball twice, makes birdie-3
Rory Sabbatini on Sunday at the par-4 second struck his golf ball twice and made a three.
After finding the creek right of the fairway with his tee shot, Sabbatini took a drop and played this third shot from 167 yards:
💦 Shot 1: In the water.
🤜 Shot 2: Drop.
🕳️ Shot 3: In the hole.
A 167-yard birdie for Rory Sabbatini. 😳#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/9K7tZfXPhi
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2020
This, of course, is infinitely preferable to doing the exact same thing on a par 3.
The holeout was part of a birdie-birdie start for Sabbatini, who is eyeing his first top-10 finish on Tour this season.