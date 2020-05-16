Move over UFC, golf is back.

On Sunday, four of the top golfers in the world will compete in the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match at Seminole Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will team up to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a match designed to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

McIlroy and Johnson will be played for American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff will be playing for the CDC Foundation.

The Driving Relief event will be the first televised golf event since March 11, when the first round of The Players Championship took place.

Both sides will start with $500,000 in the pot, which each hole having a value attached to it:

No. 1 through No. 6 -- $50,000 each

No. 7 through No. 16 -- $100,000 each

No. 17 -- $200,000

No. 18 -- $500,000







Here's how to watch the Driving Relief match:

When: Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: NBC

Stream: NBCSports.com





How to watch Rory McIlroy-Rickie Fowler Driving Relief charity match originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area