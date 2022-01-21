Watch: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Tyrrell Hatton attempting to hit one-yard fairway is as good as it gets

There’s one thing the DP World Tour (formally known as the European Tour) has always done better than the PGA Tour — social media content. Sure, the PGA Tour has stepped up its game recently with the year-end reviews video and the Shorties Classic, but the Tour’s European counterparts have owned the space for years.

That trend continued Friday.

The DP World Tour sent Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Tyrrell Hatton to a race track to see if they could hit a one-yard wide fairway in regulation.

The result was hilarious.

Hatton, known for his one-liners on the course, encouraged his teammates to throw their drivers at one point.

“Throw it. It doesn’t make you a bad person.”

Watch the full video below.