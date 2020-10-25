Watch: Rookies James Robinson, Laviska Shenault help Jags get going vs. Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars once again got off to a slow start against the Los Angeles Chargers, but came to life in the second quarter. Under the will power of rookies James Robinson and Laviska Shenault Jr. (and some others), the team crawled back into the game before half-time, closing the deficit from 0-16 to 16-14.

The Jags first received a jolt from Shenault at the 8:50 minute mark of the second quarter when the young receiver had a 36-yard gain. He was able to break a tackle from a Chargers defender, keep his footing for extra yardage, and stiff arm another receiver to the ground before being brought down. The play put the Jags at the Chargers’ 12-yard line for Robinson to capitalize on.





Not too soon after, the rookie running back did just that with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. He was also able to rush in the 2-point conversion that followed, putting the score at 16-8.





Robinson’s work wasn’t done there, however, as he was able to put the Jags on the board before half-time with six more points. They weren’t able to convert the 2-point conversion attempt afterward, but that gave the team plenty of momentum heading into the half.



