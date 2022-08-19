WATCH: Rookie WR Khalil Shakir makes one-handed grab at Bills practice look easy

Nick Wojton
1 min read
Buffalo Bills rookie Khalil Shakir keeps on impressing at practice this week. That comes after his NFL preseason debut over the weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

A game where he casually led his team in receiving with 92 yards on five catches.

During a workout, Shakir made a one-handed catch look far too easy.

Sure, there were no defenders around on this particular drill. Shakir still looks awfully smooth when sticking one hand out to catch the ball behind him.

Check out the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

