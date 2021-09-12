WATCH: Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell scores 1st-career TD

Kyle Madson
An injury to RB Raheem Mostert pushed Elijah Mitchell into a more prominent role in San Francisco’s offense. The rookie sixth-round pick didn’t take long to make an impact.

His third carry of the game was a run to the right where he hit the hole, broke a tackle, and raced for a 38-yard touchdown to put the 49ers on top of the Lions 14-7.

