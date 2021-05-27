Watch rookie QB Mac Jones throw in first Patriots OTAs practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Watch rookie QB Mac Jones throw in first Patriots OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots OTAs began Thursday at the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, and much of the attention has been centered on the quarterback competition.

The four quarterbacks on the roster -- Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and 2021 first-round draft pick Mac Jones -- are all participating in drills.

Jones is of particular interest to fans given his draft position and the possibility of him winning the starting QB job entering Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season in September.

Patriots keep rookie tradition alive with Mac Jones at OTAs

Here's a video of Jones throwing some passes during Thursday's session:

First look at Mac Jones

1622136905

It's been a while since the Patriots had a real QB competition. Newton is the leader entering the offseason activities, but after a poor showing in his first year with the team in 2020, he'll need to play a lot better to keep his job into the season. 

Luckily for these quarterbacks, the Patriots bolstered their offense during the offseason with the free-agent additions of tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, and trading for offensive tackle Trent Brown.

There are several other intriguing roster battles that will develop over the course of training camp and the preseason, but none will be more fascinating than the quarterback competition and whether Jones will win it.

Recommended Stories

  • New England Patriots QB Mac Jones wears unique number during practice

    Former Alabama QB Mac Jones has yet to receive an official jersey number from the Patriots, so for now, he is wearing No. 50, which is ...

  • Bill Belichick shares his initial reaction to working with QB Mac Jones

    Bill Belichick has gotten the opportunity to coach Mac Jones on and off the field.

  • Simms: Bears' Justin Fields should play, but not start in Week 1

    Simms says Matt Nagy should still have Andy Dalton start against the Rams, but the best way for Fields to get ready will be to get live reps in a regular season game.

  • Bill Belichick shares how Cam Newton has responded to Mac Jones’ arrival

    Cam Newton and Mac Jones are officially in the same quarterback room.

  • WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throwing at OTAs

    The Chiefs provided a first look at Mahomes in action since his offseason surgery.

  • Former Patriots director of football research Ernie Adams doesn’t seem to be taking retirement seriously

    It seems Adams isn't QUITE ready to retire.

  • Elliot Page Poses Shirtless to Celebrate First Pair of Swim Trunks

    On Monday, Elliot Page posted a shirtless poolside pic to Instagram to celebrate his first pair of swim trunks. The actor came out as transgender in December and opened up to Oprah Winfrey last month as a part of ‘The Oprah Conversation’ on Apple TV+.

  • New Hampshire Police put out active arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson on charges of assault

    Manson has also been accused of sexual assault by his former assistant and actress Esmé Bianco, as well as being accused of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood.

  • Have your say: Will you watch the 'Friends' reunion?

    The beloved TV comedy’s celebrated run ended in May 2004 after 10 seasons and 236 episodes.

  • Elliot Page flashes abs, smile in first shirtless photo: 'Trans bb's first swim trunks'

    Elliot Page shared a poolside photo of himself on Monday, marking the first shirtless photo he's shared since undergoing "lifesaving" top surgery.

  • Tom Brady pays tribute to Adam Vinatieri with ultimate compliment

    Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady paid newly retired kicker Adam Vinatieri the ultimate compliment in an Instagram story post Thursday.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • Donovan Mitchell is back, and the Jazz want to keep 'foot on the gas'

    The heart and soul of this Jazz team has returned. Mitchell did it all on the court Wednesday. There were no signs of rust to his game.

  • A year after Finals, Lakers and Heat set to play before fans

    MIAMI (AP) On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Portland and the Lakers are going home having taken away home-court advantage from higher-seeded opponents in their respective series by getting splits of the first two games, at third-seeded Denver and second-seeded Phoenix.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.

  • Lonzo Ball dealt to Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks in pair of Bleacher Report trades

    Bleacher Report's latest trade suggestion piece saw Lonzo Ball dealt to the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

  • UEFA Champions League: How to watch Manchester City – Chelsea, odds, picks

    The UEFA Champions League final takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and everything you need to know.