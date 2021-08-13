Watch rookie QB Mac Jones complete first pass with Patriots

WATCH: Mac Jones' impressive first drive with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Let the Mac Jones era begin.

The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback took the field near the end of the first quarter of Thursday night's preseason opener vs. the Washington Football Team. He immediately left a positive impression during his first drive.

Jones' first pass attempt was ruled incomplete, but replay showed it should have been a completion to third-year wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Here's another look at that "incompletion" to Jakobi Meyers (which was probably a catch). pic.twitter.com/ispmSOHij6 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 13, 2021

The No. 15 overall pick shook it off with a back-shoulder throw to Kristian Wilkerson for his first NFL completion, a first down.

Later in the drive, Jones showed off the arm and accuracy with an almost-perfect throw to Wilkerson that would have resulted in a Patriots touchdown.

My goodness. Mac Jones put this ball right on Kristian Wilkerson's hands (and only where the WR could catch it). 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/odjmGeahQP — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 13, 2021

The drive ended with a 50-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin to give New England an early 6-0 lead. While Jones couldn't get into the end zone, it undoubtedly was an impressive start for the Alabama product.

Cam Newton started under center for the Patriots and played for most of the first quarter, completing four of his seven pass attempts for 49 yards.