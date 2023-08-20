Watch: Rookie kicker Jake Moody drills game-winning field goal in preseason vs. Broncos

With a pair of missed field goals in his first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jake Moody’s tenure with the San Francisco 49ers got off to a rough start.

However, the former Michigan Wolverine got a shot at redemption. After knocking in a pair of field goals but missing an extra point in his second preseason game against the Denver Broncos, Kyle Shanahan went back to Moody with the game on the line on Sunday night in Santa Clara.

Trailing by two points with the clock ticking down in the fourth quarter, Trey Lance lead the 49ers down the field to set up a chance at a game-winning field goal and Moody delivered.

The 2023 third-round pick snuck a 32-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired, sealing the 49ers’ first win of the 2023 preseason, 21-20.

Via @49ers on Twitter:

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire