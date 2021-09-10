Watch: Rookie Jonathan Kuminga goes through offseason workout at Warriors facility

After impressing in the Las Vegas Summer League, Jonathan Kuminga continued his rookie offseason with a stop at the Golden State Warriors facility.

The G League Ignite product spent time at the San Francisco court with basketball skill development coach John Davis III working on his game. Davis shared some clips of the workout on his Instagram story. Kuminga was working on his jumper, dunks and handles.

Via @warriorsworld on Twitter:

During the Summer League, the 18-year-old averaged 17.4 points on 39.7% shooting from the floor with 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game averages in four contests.

When training camp opens, Kuminga will get the chance to work with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest of his new teammates since being drafted by the Warriors with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Kuminga will suit up for his first preseason game with the Warriors on Oct. 4 against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

