WATCH: Rookie forward Aaron Nesmith scores 15 points, 9 rebounds vs. Hornets (4/28)

It took a little while to happen, but fresh off the heels of his new endorsement deal with Boston-based athletic apparel brand New Balance, Boston Celtics rookie small forward Aaron Nesmith had his first breakout game of his still-young pro career in the team’s 120 – 111 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

The Vanderbilt product scored a career-high 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and as many steals in 31 minutes of floor time, shooting 6-of-12 from the floor, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line. Nesmith had just 1 turnover, but 5 personal fouls — not unusual given he’s still in his inaugural campaign and learning the pro game on the fly.

The former No. 14 pick made a number of athletic plays that raised eyebrows and made it clear why Boston chose him with such a high-value draft pick.

For a prospect most commonly regarded for his shooting, Nesmith has shown he has a far more complete game than many realized.

Watch the best of his plays from Wednesday’s win over the Hornets in the video above assembled by Tomasz Kordylewski.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

