Watch: Rookie corner Paulson Adebo grabs his 2nd career interception

Paulson Adebo had a great rebound from his disappointing Week 4 performance in Sunday’s game with the Washington Football Team, reading an underthrown pass from Taylor Heinicke and jumping to intercept it near the goal line. It was the second interception of the year for the New Orleans Saints rookie.

There’s been a lot of discussion among fans and media analysts about benching Adebo for Bradley Roby after the New York Giants went after him, but he rewarded the team for their patience. He’s still subbing in and out with Roby (who is playing a lot of snaps in the dime personnel package) but Adebo’s play speaks for itself. He should become an every-down asset as he gains experience and settles in.

