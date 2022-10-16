WATCH: Rookie Cameron Thomas gets 1st career sack

Jess Root
·1 min read

Arizona Cardinals rookie outside linebacker Cameron Thomas now has an NFL sack. After getting limited playing time in the first five weeks of the season, he came up with a big sack in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks.

With the Seahawks driving in the first quarter and in field goal range, Thomas completely overpowers rookie right tackle Abe Lucas and sacks quarterback Geno Smith on third down for a loss of six yards and ending the Seattle threat. They ended he drive with a 39-yard field goal to tie the game at three.

Here is the play:

It is the first of what hopefully are many, many sacks in his career for the Cardinals and the first of several this season.

He was selected 87th overall in the 2022 draft and was the Cardinals’ first third-round pick.

He appears to be set for a bigger role on defense now that Devon Kennard was released on Saturday.

A sack in the first quarter is a great way to start.

Cardinals-Seahawks live scoring updates, reactions, highlights

