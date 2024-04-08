Watch: Rookie Brandin Podziemski hits 3-pointer off one-foot at the buzzer vs. Jazz

With Stephen Curry on the bench resting, the Golden State Warriors needed to lean on someone else on Sunday against the Utah Jazz. In the opening quarter, rookie Brandin Podziemski delivered a spark before the clock hit triple zero in the first frame.

With less than four seconds on the clock, the Santa Clara product was able to blitz down the court just in time to get off a 3-pointer at the buzzer. However, Podziemski’s 3-pointer came off a little differently. The rookie guard drilled the running shot off of one foot at the buzzer.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Behind sharp shooting from Klay Thompson and Podziemski, the Warriors took a 13-point lead into the second quarter against the Jazz.

