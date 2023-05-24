Watch: Rookie Brad Robbins booms punts at Bengals practice

Chris Roling
·2 min read

One of the big talking points when the Cincinnati Bengals used an extra sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft on punter Brad Robbins was how impressive his hangtime was compared to others in the draft class.

It felt like a very calculated draft pick by the Bengals in that regard, given hangtime is one of the apparent weaknesses of current punter Drue Chrisman — which showed up at an especially bad moment during last season’s AFC title game.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

At practice in Cincinnati this week, Robbins stood out for that exact reason, putting some downright booming hangtime on some of his punts while working out.

Dan Hoard caught the footage:

Plus, Mohammad Ahmad of Cleveland.com captured some of the other work Robbins put in before the punter battle really gets started this summer:

Keep in mind that while Robbins is a point of hype for fans, Chrisman sounds more than ready for that upcoming battle too.

Advertisement

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Watch: Joe Burrow takes on odd drill, throws no-looks at practice

Bengals absent from NFL's Global Markets Program expansion

Bengals stand to benefit from NFL's QB rule change

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

Recommended Stories