WATCH: Ronnie Hickman makes two interceptions in NFL preseason game

With preseason NFL football kicked off, it is a great opportunity for young players around the league to get experience playing in the NFL and show their team what they can do.

Former Ohio State safety, Ronnie Hickman, is amongst those with his NFL career kicking off last week with the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets. Friday night was his second preseason game with the Browns play the Washington Commanders.

Hickman signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent and is currently competing for a roster spot. He is listed as a third string safety on the Browns depth chart currently, so there is work to do.

On Friday night, he helped his case to make the roster as by making, not one, but two interceptions.



It’s always great to see Buckeyes making plays in the NFL. Hickman is battling to prove he belongs on the roster with every snap, and we wish Ronnie the best of luck moving forward as his NFL career gets underway.

An offer for Buckeyes fans

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire