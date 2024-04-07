WATCH: Rondé Barber’s Hall of Fame speech

After a long wait, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rondé Barber was finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

One of the most unique and dynamic playmakers in the history of the game, Barber redefined the slot/nickel cornerback position, revolutionizing the game. He was finally rewarded with his gold jacket and a bronze bust in Canton, joining three other members of Tampa Bay’s legendary Super Bowl defense of 2002.

Back in August, Barber delivered an impassioned speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, recounting his incredible journey on the gridiron from third-round draft pick to football immortality:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire