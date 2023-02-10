WATCH: Rondé Barber gets the Hall of Fame knock from Derrick Brooks

It took a while, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rondé Barber is finally going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The official announcement came Thursday night during the “NFL Honors” event in Phoenix, as Barber joins the Hall of Fame’s 2023 class, which will officially be inducted this fall in Canton.

An revolutionary ironman and dynamic playmaker who spent all 16 of his NFL seasons with the Bucs, Barber got the knock that every player hopes to get at some point after their playing days are over, and his came from a familiar face in former teammate (and now fellow Hall of Famer) Derrick Brooks:

Barber now joins Brooks, Warren Sapp, and John Lynch as members of the Bucs’ 2002 championship defense in Canton, as well as Bucs legend Lee Roy Selmon, the team’s first Hall of Famer.

More Hall of Fame!

