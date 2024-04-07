WATCH: Rondé Barber’s career highlights

One of the most legendary players in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, Hall of Fame cornerback Rondé Barber turns 49 years old today, so let’s celebrate by looking back at some of the best plays from his incredible 16-year career.

A third-round pick in the 1997 NFL draft out of Virginia, Barber was an afterthought early in his career, but he eventually became a revolutionary player who redefined what it meant to be an impact player at the cornerback position.

A big-play machine, Barber finally received his long-awaited place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.

Here’s a look back at all the best plays from his legendary career:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire