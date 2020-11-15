Watch: Ronald Jones II erupts for 98-yard touchdown run
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been pinned by a great Carolina Panthers punt. Down at their 2, Tom Brady handed off to Ronald Jones II and the former USC star did the rest, going 98 yards on the longest run in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.
Check this out:
RONALD JONES GOES 98 YARDS!
The PAT was blocked and the Bucs led 26-17.