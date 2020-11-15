Watch: Ronald Jones II erupts for 98-yard touchdown run

Breaking News:

Barry Werner

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been pinned by a great Carolina Panthers punt. Down at their 2, Tom Brady handed off to Ronald Jones II and the former USC star did the rest, going 98 yards on the longest run in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

Check this out:

The PAT was blocked and the Bucs led 26-17.

